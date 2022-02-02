Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMHC. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $20,412,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $8,438,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 23,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

