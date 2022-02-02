National Bankshares Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

