CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Tender

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 105,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,763. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

