Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,986. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

