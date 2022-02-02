Scotiabank Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,970. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.57.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

