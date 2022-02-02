Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

