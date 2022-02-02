Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,633 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 37,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

