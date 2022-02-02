MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 7.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. 13,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

ML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

