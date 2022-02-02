Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,162. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

