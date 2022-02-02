Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $475.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

