Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.58

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 3447344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$401.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

