Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 9.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 218,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,875,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $20,300,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

