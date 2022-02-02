Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Up 3.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95. 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.63 million and a PE ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

