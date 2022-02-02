Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce sales of $385.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.26 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 121,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.