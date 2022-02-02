Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 3,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.