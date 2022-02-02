FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FATBB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 2,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

