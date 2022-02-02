Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DRUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 12,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30.

Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds Biosciences is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

