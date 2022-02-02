Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

