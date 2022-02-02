Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

TREX traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,008. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

