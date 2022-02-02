Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 56,323 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,830. The company has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

