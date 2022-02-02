Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. 393,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $379.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

