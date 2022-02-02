Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 377 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,905. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.