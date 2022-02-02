Maryland Capital Management Has $19.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044,624. The firm has a market cap of $438.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

