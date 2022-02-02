Maryland Capital Management Buys 12,430 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 448,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $380.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

