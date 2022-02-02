$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 11,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,589. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.