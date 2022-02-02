Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 55,601 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

