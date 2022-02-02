NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $341.69 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $341.69 million and $32.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00118593 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

