Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Tops $18.81 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00118593 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

