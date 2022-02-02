Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 78,923 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $915.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sprott by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

