Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 256,231 shares.The stock last traded at $169.48 and had previously closed at $168.18.
ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
