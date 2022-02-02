Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 256,231 shares.The stock last traded at $169.48 and had previously closed at $168.18.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

