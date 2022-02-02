Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Expands By 43.1%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $491,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HTPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 32,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,846. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

