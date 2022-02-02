Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.31. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yandex.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YNDX. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

YNDX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 126,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,991. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

