Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 43.8% in January

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 10,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,295. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.