Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 45,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916,690. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

