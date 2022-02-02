Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Up 3.2%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.76 and last traded at $165.44. Approximately 40,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,206,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

