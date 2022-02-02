Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.54

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.54 and last traded at $171.31, with a volume of 21122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

