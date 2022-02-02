O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $656.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

