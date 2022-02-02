Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

WFC stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089,082. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.