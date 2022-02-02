Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,918. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

