$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce $465.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $469.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.88. 17,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,736. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

