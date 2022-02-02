Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 18,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,686. Cabot has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

