Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. RPM International reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. 6,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,354. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

