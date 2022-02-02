Datamine Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,413.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $224,363.76 and $7,413.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00306508 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.95 or 0.01222267 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,406 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.