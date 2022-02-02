COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in COVA Acquisition by 93.9% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. COVA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

