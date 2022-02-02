AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97.
ABBV stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
