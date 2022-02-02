AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97.

ABBV stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

