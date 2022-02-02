Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $589.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $671.85 and a 200 day moving average of $623.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $500.14 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

