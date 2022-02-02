Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 438.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after buying an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

TMO stock opened at $594.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

