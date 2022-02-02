Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 331,971 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,419,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,018. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

