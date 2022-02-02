Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $30.27 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,335,000 after purchasing an additional 137,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 27,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

