The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.83 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

